The Indianapolis Colts had a dreadful performance on Sunday. In a must-win game, the Colts lost in shocking fashion to the dismal New York Giants. The Giants had absolutely nothing to play for and put up 45 points on the Colts, who were eliminated from playoff contention.

Head coach Shane Steichen and his job security may now be at stake. Fans are furious with the state of things right now.

Pat McAfee, former Colt great, is also fed up.

McAfee took aim and blasted the Colts and their leadership. He called out the team for entitlement and laziness in a tirade on X, the previously booming website formerly known as Twitter.

“Current players, who have won nothing during their entire tenures, started using me and my face to try and paint me as the enemy in the city I’ve committed my life to,” McAfee said. And that was just the beginning.

I’ve said what I believed to be the truth about the team.. & a bunch of “Colts fans” on the internet were trying to get me booed out of the city.. Current players, who have won nothing during their entire tenures, started using me and my face to try and paint me as the enemy in… https://t.co/qCWb7SL1l8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2024

“A blind person could see the red flags on this team,” McAfee said. “Work ethic questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Preparation commitment questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Late to meetings, NEVER happens on good teams.. Late to/skipping treatment, NEVER happens on good teams..”

McAfee continued his tirade, referencing quarterback Anthony Richardson and his controversy earlier this season.

“The franchise QB tapped out of a game.. on 3rd down.. in the red zone.. because he was tired… NEVER HAPPENED in the history of the NFL,” he said exasperatedly.

Pat had a lot more to say, and we’d imagine he’s going to have much more to say on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

