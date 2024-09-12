Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While the Carolina Panthers didn’t necessarily enter the 2024 season with lofty expectations, their 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was nothing short of disappointing.

And it appears that Dave Canales has already discussed the matter with the franchise’s owner, with the first-year head coach revealing that he met with Panthers owner David Tepper after the game.

Yet despite Tepper’s reputation for meddling in his team’s affairs, Canales said that the polarizing Panthers owner remains supportive of himself and the team. It’s also worth noting that Carolina made it clear that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator would be reporting directly to Tepper when he was hired as the Panthers’ head coach earlier this year.