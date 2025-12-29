Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers fell to the NFC-leading Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 27-10, but the Panthers’ players aren’t lingering on the defeat. Carolina can punch their ticket to the playoffs in a winner-take-all matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, and the locker room was well aware of that following Sunday’s defeat.

“Move on to next week,” Jaycee Horn stated, per the Panthers’ official website. “That’s just a testament to what kind of leaders we got in this locker room and our mindset. So, we’re looking forward to next week.”

“You got to go get it. You talk about it all year, where you want to go, and you want to have these opportunities. You got no choice but to go get it. So it is what it is,” Derrick Brown said on Sunday following the loss. “We got to flush this s– and get back to work.”

Austin Corbett talked about the team’s ability to bounce back from losses, as they haven’t lost two games in a row since Week Seven.

“I think it’s just an attention to detail, the ability to lock in, and it’s definitely the highest level it’s going to require this week,” he said. “We’ve done it before. We got no option but to do it now, so I think you got to continue at it, and I think guys are well built for it. We’ve done it before and again, there ain’t no option but to do it.”

Quarterback Bryce Young said that he’s looking at is as if Carolina simply has a head start on playoff action.

“We get to start the playoffs a week early,” he said. “This is what we wanted, what we were excited for, so we’ll have a quick 24. We’ll come back tomorrow, make sure we grow from it, and we’ll flush it. Again, we get started one week early, so, we’re grateful for that opportunity.”

Carolina will face Tampa on Saturday at 4:30 Eastern Time in Tampa, Florida.