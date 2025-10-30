Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers are coming off an impressive Sunday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The win improved Green Bay to 5-1-1 on the season, and kept them atop the NFC North.

Green Bay is gearing up to face the Carolina Panthers, a team still finding its footing that most analysts and fans expect the Panthers to win. However, head coach Matt Lefleur is well aware of how hard wins are to come by in the NFL, regardless of the matchup, and isn’t worried about his team looking ahead to next week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m not worried about it,” LaFleur said, according to TMJ-4. “Like, we’ve got enough to worry about just within ourselves and a lot of growth in front of us if we want to play our best football. We should only be worried about today and this game. Nothing else outside of that.”

Packers quarterback Jordon Love is also firmly focused on beating the Panthers.

“I think just keeping the main thing the main thing, trying to take it one week at a time like we talk about,” Love said. “I think we’ve been in this position before. We’ve learned coming off a two-game win streak and then lose one on the road.

“I think we’ve learned that you can’t ever look past any team. You’ve got to take it one week at a time, and you’ve got to be your best on Sunday.

“I think we’re going to have a great week of prep. I think that’s the message that everyone’s talking about, but we’ve got a good Panthers team who’s been winning coming in, so we’ve got to handle business,” Love continued.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Panthers come out on Sunday.