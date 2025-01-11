Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jordan Love will be ready to go. The Green Bay Packers will ready for another run at the Lombardi Trophy this weekend. When the Packers take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will have their star quarterback along for the ride.

On Friday, Love didn’t appear on the team’s injury report.

Although the Packer signal-caller had dealt with an injury earlier this week, he’s quickly healed up.

“Love (elbow) is off the final injury report of the week and is expected to start against Philadelphia in the wild card round,” Pro Football Talk wrote on Love’s status.

That’s great news for the Packers and their fans, to say the least. Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this past season. He went 9-6, missing two games during the 2024 season. Despite that, the Packers still made the push to get into the postseason.

Green Bay might be Titletown U.S.A., but the Packers haven’t won the Super Bowl in over a decade. Their last title came during the 2010-11 campaign. That season, the 10-6 Packers made a run that began, fittingly, in Philadelphia. James Starks powered the Packers to victory against Michael Vick and the Eagles, and they went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, the rival Chicago Bears, and the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to winning Super Bowl XLV.

But it’s been a long time since then, and Packer fans have become a bit restless. Their run with Aaron Rodgers ended sourly. They showed promise last year with Love, defeating the Dallas Cowboys before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. But now in his second year as starter, the Packers are back in the mix, and it’s anyone’s guess what happens next.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Love.

“Jordan Love can’t be stopped by a bum elbow!” one fan said.

“Get ready Eagles, we’re coming,” a Packer fan warned.

“The Packers could upset the Eagles,” one fan predicted.

“No excuses. Let’s get it,” a defiant Eagles fan said.

The Packers will play the NFC East Division Champion Eagles, a frequent matchup in the playoffs this century, this weekend in what’s sure to be an intense encounter.