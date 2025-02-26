Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of the start of the new league year, the Green Bay Packers were expected to part ways with Jaire Alexander. As NFL free agency approaches, as well as a potentially booming trade market, news emerged that followed that suspicion on the Packers and the former Pro Bowler.

The Packers might be ready to trade the former first-round pick out of Louisville. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport detailed a potential plan to deal Alexander away from Green Bay.

Rapoport broke the news on Alexander on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Sources: The #Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander and they are open to moving him for the right price. Alexander, still just 28 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is considered to be the most decorated CB available. pic.twitter.com/rOF3qsBn1z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

“The Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander,” Rapoport said. “And they are open to moving him for the right price,” he added.

In 2018, Green Bay drafted Alexander out of Louisville with the 18th overall pick. Alexander quickly became one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and by his third year in the league, he was a Pro Bowler. Alexander also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors that season.

Then, Alexander earned those same honors again two years later. Since then, Alexander’s had trouble staying on the field. He’s played a combined 14 games over the last two seasons. This after he played 16 games in the 2022 season. Alexander reeled in two interceptions in limited action seasonyear, but those are his only two picks in the last two seasons with the Packers.

In any case, Alexander becoming available could help influence the secondary market in the NFL this offseason. The trade market is expected to really be bustling, so we’ll have to see how everything goes.

If this is it, Alexander had led a pretty strong career in Green Bay.