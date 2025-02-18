Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay and Jaire Alexander are likely parting ways. After seven seasons in Titletown, it appears Alexander’s days with the Packers are over.

ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky writes that there are “strong indications” that Alexander and the Packers will go their separate ways this offseason.

The former first-rounder is due $17.5 million next year if the Packers bring him back. But emerging durability issues over the past two seasons have led to a likely exit for the former two-time Pro Bowler.

” There are strong indications that Alexander’s time with the Packers will end without him playing another down,” Demovsky wrote.

The Packers drafted Alexander in the first round with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Green Bay selected Alexander out of Louisville, where he led a strong career. The Charlotte native quickly became one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. By year three, he earned his first Pro Bowl trip and a second-team All-Pro selection.

Two years later, Alexander received those same honors again. Since then, though, he’s had trouble staying on the field. He’s played a combined 14 games over the last two seasons after playing 16 games in 2022. Alexander reeled in two interceptions in limited action last year, but those are his only two picks in the last two years.

If a team gets Alexander pre-2022 or comparable, then they’ll get a really good cornerback. But there might be some risk unfortunately attached to him due to his lingering health issues.

Thus ends a rock-solid career in Green Bay. While Alexander didn’t win as big as other notable Packer defensive backs, he put in one of the strongest efforts of many in recent memory.