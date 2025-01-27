Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers announced two coaching moves on Monday that grabbed everyone’s attention. The team announced they retained special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, and also hired a former coach from the Chicago Bears to another role.

Green Bay announced they hired Luke Getsy, a former offensive coordinator for the rival Bears, as a senior assistant to the team.

Packers fans didn’t appear impressed by either move that was made on Monday, but what’s done is now done.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur hires Luke Getsy as senior assistant, extends Rich Bisaccia’s deal,” longtime Packers writer Tom Silverstein posted on X.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur hires Luke Getsy as senior assistant, extends Rich Bisaccia’s deal https://t.co/4BqtdtEnve via @journalsentinel — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 27, 2025

The Packers fell in the playoffs to NFC Champion Philadelphia, who defeated Green Bay with relative ease in the NFC Wild Card round. Green Bay has made the postseason in each of the last two seasons under new quarterback Jordan Love, who replaced the legendary Aaron Rodgers. Love won his first playoff game last year against the Dallas Cowboys before the Packers lost to playoff rival San Francisco.

Green Bay is in an ultra-competitive NFC North division. The team finished third despite a gaudy record, with Detroit and Minnesota finishing ahead of them. Rival Chicago has gotten better this offseason after firing Matt Eberflus. They hired away Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, and have assembled a quality coaching staff around him in the process.

Green Bay fans appeared less than enthusiastic with the decision to retain Bisaccia and to hire Getsy. The Packers suffered on special teams this season, so it makes sense why their fans are currently pretty restless about it.

We’ll see if LaFleur and the Packers live to regret this move.