The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for their starting quarterback after both of their starters from last season landed in New York City. Justin Fields was the first to go, electing to sign with the New York Jets, while Russell Wilson surprised the football world by signing with the New York Giants.

The Steelers can address the question marks surrounding the position in the draft. However, it’s looking increasingly likely that the franchise will sign Aaron Rodgers, who seems to be running out of potential landing spots.

Now, Steelers general manager Omar Khan is dishing on the Steelers’ approach to the offseason.

“Our goal is always to put ourselves in a position where we don’t have to take a guy at a specific position,” Khan said in a video shared to YouTube by the Steelers.

“And I feel like we’ve added some key pieces to what we’re trying to accomplish. And this draft is, there’s some really good players in this draft that can help us at various positions.

“And we’ve been working hard at trying to make sure we set our board right, and there’s more work to come. This is the next three or four weeks are going to be really important, but we’re right in the middle of it and feel good about it.”

The Steelers may be looking to build up its offensive line through the draft, as Wilson struggled with sacks in the final weeks of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers, Khan, and head coach Mike Tomlin approach the draft as they look to avoid more playoff futility.