It looks like Ohio State Buckeyes wrestling head coach Tom Ryan will be sticking around for at least the next three years.

On Friday, Ohio State announced that Tom Ryan had signed a three-year extension that will keep as the leader of the Ohio State wrestling program until the 2027 season.

“Columbus is a special city and the Ohio State Athletics Department brings a sense of community, connection and pride,” Ryan said in a statement.

“It has been a blessing for my wife and me to raise our children here and to be given the sustained trust in building a championship wrestling program.”

Ryan has been leading the Buckeye wrestling program since 2007, and it sounds like he is grateful to be allowed to continue.

“We are grateful for the support of the administrative leadership, deep rooted relationships with supporters, passionate fan base and an elite staff of co-wrestling coaches,” Ryan said. “We are optimistic about the future of Ohio State wrestling. Thank you Buckeye Nation.”

Ryan has been arguably the most successful coach in program history during his time in Columbus.

Back in 2015, Ryan led the Buckeyes to the NCAA team title and has finished among the Top 5 nationally nine times.

Clearly, Ohio State is pleased with what he has brought to the team and they want to keep him aboard.

