The Miami Dolphins signed veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this offseason, but he is not going to be on the field with the team for at least the first four games of the season.

As the Miami Dolphins announced their final 53-man roster this week, they also announced that Odell Beckham Jr. will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he will not be eligible to play for the team until after the fourth week of the season.

Beckham missed all of training camp on the PUP list, but general manager Chris Grier insists he is “very close” to being healthy, but the team “didn’t want him to rush back.”

“He is very close, but, for us, it was the long play,” Grier said. “We didn’t want him to rush back, feeling he had to rush back, and then something happened and sets us back. . . . We just felt what’s best for him long haul to help us here win games is to put him down for a little bit right now.”

Still, this is a pretty brutal announcement for anyone hoping that Beckham would be able to make an impact for the team this season, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

OBJ has *2* 1000 yard seasons in the last eight years. Hasn't crossed 575 yards in half a decade. I swear if he didn't have that one insane catch he'd already be doing podcasts with AB. https://t.co/6HQBnhoyKU — MJ (@MJ54) August 28, 2024

Ima a fan but it’s over bro https://t.co/suupkh27sA — korey (@WhereThaSnaxAt) August 28, 2024

Bro gotta hang up the cleats. He just down in Miami to party 😂 https://t.co/lwEeD6G6QB — B (@dctrfrk) August 28, 2024

He needs to retire https://t.co/3vNFc1xsMP — Mr Elite 💥 (@rawchronicles) August 28, 2024

This always been my problem wit Odell Great player , but it’s always Sumthing! https://t.co/dEghzZVsp0 — Hussle♛ (@dhusslefr) August 27, 2024

How is he still in the league? He hasn’t done much since 2019. https://t.co/EvR7elrHRP — Chris☠️🏴‍☠️ (@White_Guyyy26) August 27, 2024

We’ll have to see when Beckham is able to make his Dolphins debut.

