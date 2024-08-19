Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently claimed that he could beat Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles – who just won gold in the 100m at the Paris Olympics – in a race. But Lyles doesn’t believe Hill would actually follow through with a race.

During a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Noah Lyles offered a pretty strong reaction to Hill’s claim that he could beat him in a race.

“Tyreek is just chasing clout,” Lyles said. “The man — anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would’ve showed up, like DK Metcalf.”

Metcalf recently decided to show off his speed on the track and won the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championship with a time of 6.7 seconds. But Lyles doesn’t think Hill is willing to do anything similar.

“The man dodges smoke,” Lyles said of Hill. “I don’t got time for that. . . . If he’s serious about it, if truly serious about it — I’m not talking about you just talking on the Internet and you ain’t actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying, ‘Let’s set something up,’ if you are seriously about it, you’ll see me on the track.”

We’ll have to see whether or not the two can agree to a race.

[Pro Football Talk]