Nico Collins plans on pushing rookies hard

The Houston Texans have earned playoff victories in each of the past two seasons behind the talent of young quarterback C.J. Stroud. However, Houston and Stroud have met to sustain a deep playoff run, a trend they’re hoping to buck this upcoming season.

One person in the building who knows that everyone in the organization is going to have to be held to account in order to achieve the sort of success they’re looking for is wide receiver Nico Collins.

The Texans drafted a pair of rookies at the wide receiver position in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and Collins plans on making sure he does everything in his power to help them achiever their full potential.

“Man, they got some dawgs,” Collins said, according to click2houston.com. “They got some playmakers, man. They know what they’re doing, DeMeco (Ryans, Nick (Caserio), you’ve got Nick Caley, too.

“It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be a great year. I can’t wait to get going with everybody.”

Collin said that he’s excited about being in a position to help the younger guys in his position group.

“Man, it’s a blessing,” Collins said. “It’s crazy how time flies. It’s a blessing to be in this position, man. It’s only right for me to lead by example. I know they’re gonna push me, I’m gonna push them. That’s the only way we can get better, and we’re gonna shine on Sundays.

“So, push each other and let them boys know, let the DBs know what’s up. I can’t wait to join the guys, man. I’m excited to get back with them boys, for sure.”