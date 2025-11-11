Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl Champions after their total dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but the Eagles weren’t content to sit back on their laurels. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was uber-aggressive leading up to the 2025 trade deadline to address the team’s roster needs.

One move that Roseman made was trading for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who made his debut for the franchise on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. Phillips was happy about the trade even before he took the field.

“I thought I was excited on Day One, but talk to me now. This is literally the greatest thing that’s happened to me in my whole life, probably,” Phillips said, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s just awesome. The guys are awesome.

“Everybody’s been super welcoming. I love the environment, I love the vibe here. The city of Philly has given me a very warm welcome. I got about 20 times the amount of Instagram likes that I ever got on a post before, from Philly fans, so shout out to them. It’s been great so far, getting out there practicing. I love the weather here, I love the locker room. Everything’s awesome.”

The move paid immediate dividends for Philadelphia on Monday and head coach Nick Sirianni is also happy Phillips is calling Philadelphia home.

“He loves football. He loves working,” Sirianni said. “You can just see the way he was running around at practice, his motor is constantly, constantly running, just pushing to get better. It was a really big impact that he made tonight for his first game as an Eagle.”

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of impact Phillips makes down the stetch.