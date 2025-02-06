Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with the media during a press conference at Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to foil the Chiefs’ chances at history, as Patrick Mahomes and company aim to become the first team ever to win three consecutive championships.

In order to pull off the upset, Philadelphia will have to be as prepared as possible, something Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is well aware of.

“It’s not a normal week,” Sirianni told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala, per Pro Football Talk. “You want to keep it as normal as possible, but the times are different, the obligations are different. The game’s not normal either. . . . So, just focus and refocus — it’s a good prep for the game.”

The Eagles’ leader spoke about how there are still members on the team from two years ago who lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and that they know what it’s going to take to be successful this time around.

“Our goal for right now is how do we eliminate distractions and continue to get better?” he said. “For a lot of guys, this isn’t their first time here, which I think is really important.

I feel like our guys are locked into what they need to do and are enjoying some time together.”

It’s setting up to be a classic Super Bowl, and it’ll be interesting to see if Philly can overcome their demons or if the Chiefs can make history.