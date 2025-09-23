Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles charged their way to a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams after a strong second-half effort. Many fans speculated that the resurgence in the second half of the game was due to a change in the offensive operation.

Fans on social media speculated that quarterback Jalen Hurts took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the rumors in a press conference on Monday.

“Kevin called the plays yesterday in that second half,” Sirianni said, according to Pro Football Talk. “But make no mistake about it, Jalen does a great job of communicating. Jalen sees the field really, really, well.

“He can come back and tell you what happened without even looking at the picture. Then you look at the picture like, ‘Yeah, this, that’s exactly what happened’. Jalen has a great feel for how that’s going. So, there’s communication, right? There’s talk through it, everything like that.

“But yeah, Kevin called the plays. Kevin will continue to call the plays, but I love the communication that we get from Jalen. I love the communication that we get from all our guys.

“I think we get a lot of good information from our guys, Jalen particularly, and that’s the way it should be as a quarterback, but you don’t trust every quarterback.”

The Eagles’ offense has yet to look like the unit that won the Super Bowl for a full season last year. It’ll be interesting to see if, eventually, Siranni does decide to move on from Patullo if things don’t change soon.