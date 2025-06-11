Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin Patrick Mahomes and company’s chance at being the first NFL team to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The Eagles’ success was thanks in no small part to the addition of running back Saquon Barkley, who completely opened things up for the offense and quarterback Jalen Hurts, who took home Super Bowl MVP.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Barkley recently alluded to making a surprising retirement in his prime within the next couple of years, something akin to what Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders did when he shockingly retired at the top of his game.

Now, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is addressing Barkley’s comments.

“Yeah, I guess anybody could do that, right? I just know he’s got a lot of good football left in him,” Sirianni said to reporters on Tuesday, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Again, I have interactions with these guys every single day and I’m excited that he’s on our football team and he’ll be on our football team for the 2025 season and I really don’t let myself get wrapped up into anything else beyond that, except for the day that we’re in and trying to get ready for this practice and obviously handle all those things as they come.

“Yeah, as long as I’m the head coach here, I’d always want to Saquon Barkley on this football team. Obviously it means a lot to this football team and as a player and as a teammate.”

It’ll be interesting to see how much longer Barkley suits up on Sundays.