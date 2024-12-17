Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles secured an impressive 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The win, combined with the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, brought the Eagles one step closer to securing the number one overall seed in the NFC and the highly coveted first-round bye in the playoff that comes along with it.

However, not everything was peaches and cream for the Eagles on Sunday.

In a clip that is making the rounds online, cameras spotted Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni getting in a shouting match with defensive line coach Clint Hurt after Sirianni tried to approach defensive lineman Jalen Carter, which Hurt did not take kindly to.

This is CRAZY and only happens in #Philly …#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was trying to talk to Jalen Carter about something and D-Line Coach Clint Hurt stopped him from doing so…hard to believe an 11-2 team leading by 14 in the 4th quarter, over a 10-3 #Steelers team, would have… pic.twitter.com/3nIiHpzfx8 — Artie Schweitzer (@ArtieSchweitzer) December 16, 2024

Fans reacted to the spat on social media.

“I would fire that coach after the season ends. Like him or not, its his team,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I actually like this. HC isn’t an overlord. Your assistants can push back at the appropriate times too and allowing them to do that empowers them and builds trust,” one fan added.

“Nobody likes Nick Sirianni he’s the problem and they winning despite him being hated by there players,” one fan added.

“There’s nothing to see here, just a position coach protecting his player!! The team is 12-2 beat 2 of the top AFC teams over the last 3 weeks and is on a 10 game win streak! Lot of envy out here, be careful who ya listen to!! This team is an SB contender! PERIOD!!” another person wrote.

“Doesn’t matter, they will lose to the Chiefs in the superbowl… if they make it lol,” someone else said.

“Reminds me a bit of the 1993 Houston Oilers, defensive coordinator buddy Ryan punched offensive coordinator, Kevin Gilbride. They won 11 in a row in the regular season, but lost their first playoff game,” added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if this tension ends up costing the Eagles down the stretch or in the playoffs.