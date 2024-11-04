Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 season has been extremely disappointing for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is 2-7 and there’s no reason to be particularly excited about things moving forward.

If there has been one positive spot in the Browns’ season, it was the return of running back Nick Chubb after a catastrophic knee injury cost him most of last season. Unfortunately, his return hasn’t gone quite as planned.

According to one Twitter account dedicated to discussing Cleveland-area sports, Chubb’s production hasn’t even remotely approached the loft numbers Browns fans have come to expect.

“(Chubb) has the fewest rushing yards per attempt by a running back with 40+ carries this season, with 2.7 per attempt,” tweeted Cleveland Sports Talk on Monday.

Is Nick Chubb washed? He has the fewest rushing yards per attempt by a running back with 40+ carries this season, with 2.7 per attempt. pic.twitter.com/zWOj8V6efb — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) November 4, 2024

Fans responded to the brutal news on social media.

“I’ll say it again, there is absolutely no intelligent life up there on that lake,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He’s coming back from his knee exploding into a million pieces and you expected him to be the same guy right away ?” one fan wanted to know.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Browns fan base SUCKS just as much as the team does,” one fan added.

“Not at all! Our offensive line washed! Also, he has to mentally recover also! If you ever played between those lines you would know,” one fan added.

“Chubb is great . He’s unlucky to have these injuries or he would be ahead of this number. That said , Berry and Stefanski are terrible , we could have had Derrick Henry, Davante Adams, and Flacco and we would be in the playoffs. Berry and Stefanski chose Watson, Amari Cooper and Jerry Judy,” one fan added.

“Bros only been back for like 2 games, im not expecting 100 yards a rush from the guy this season people shouldn’t be either, rather him just get used getting hit again and then next season have him be full nick Chubb again,” one fan said.

Hopefully, Chubb is able to return to his previous form, but the sad reality of the sport and an injury like his is there’s a chance he’ll never be the same player again.