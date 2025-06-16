Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Nick Chubb is one of Cleveland’s most beloved athletes this side of LeBron James after spending his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, injuries brought Chubb’s tenure with the franchise to a premature end.

Chubb signed with the Houston Texans last week, but that didn’t stop him from penning a heartfelt message to the city where he started his career and posting it on his Instagram account.

“7 years. That’s more than just time – it’s where I grew roots, found a home, and felt a love like nowhere else. Cleveland, you didn’t just embrace me; you became family,” Chubb posted. “To every fan who cheered, shouted, and believed- you gave me purpose. To this city, with its grit, heart, and unforgettable spirit: you showed me what true community feels like.

“To my teammates, only we know how hard we fought every day and night. Relentless effort; scratching and clawing, doing all we could to win games, not only for us, but for the city. You guys kept me going everyday and i will never forget my time with you in the building and on the field.

“I came here to play football, but I’m leaving with so much more- memories that’ll last a lifetime, friendships that changed me, and pride in calling this place home.

“This city deserves a winning season every year. It’s earned it. This city doesn’t quit The people never stop believing. And my Brothers in that locker room, will never stop fighting.

“Cleveland’s time is now… and not because they are owed anything, but because RESILIENCE ALWAYS WINS. Just like we preached everyday in meetings.

“This isn’t goodbye to what we built; it’s a thank you. For the trust, the passion, and the moments that made me feel like I belonged here from day one. Cleveland, you’ll always have a piece of my heart. Until we meet again.”

The Browns and Texans don’t play each other this season, but that doesn’t mean the teams can’t face each other in the playoffs.