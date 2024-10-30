Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Following Sunday night’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa crashed his teammates’ postgame interview to draw attention to his “Make America Great Again” hat in support of Donald Trump.

But it sounds like Nick Bosa could be facing some punishment as a result of his display.

According to Fox News, the NFL rulebook states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 offers some guidelines for what players are and are not allowed to wear while at the stadium.

“Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” the handbook states, according to Fox News.

The league is very clear in its prohibition of political messaging.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaign. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season,” the rulebook states.

The rules do allow players and coaches to discuss politics during press conferences, but Bosa chose not to talk about his political statement.

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it,” Bosa told reporters. “But I think it’s an important time.”

It’s not clear whether or not Bosa will be punished, or what that punishment could be.

But based on the league rules, it is pretty clear that he could face some punishment.

[Fox News]