Following the win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa crashed his teammates’ postgame interview to show off his “Make America Great Again” hat in support of Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

But it sounds like Nick Bosa broke a major NFL rule by doing that.

According to Fox News, the NFL rulebook offers some restrictions for what players are and are not allowed to wear while at the stadium in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8

“Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” the handbook states.

Furthermore, the rulebook makes it very clear that political messaging of any kind is prohibited.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaign. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season,” the rulebook states.

Obviously, Bosa broke this rule while by having a personal and political message in written form on the hat which he displayed during an interview.

The rules do allow players and coaches to discuss politics with their words during press conferences – without the MAGA hat, of course – but Bosa chose not to talk about his support of Trump.

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it,” Bosa told reporters. “But I think it’s an important time.”

It’s not clear whether or not Bosa will be punished, or what that punishment could be. But it is clear that he broke a rule, and he could be punished.

