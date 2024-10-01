Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins season took a dark turn when star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down early in the season with another scary head injury.

Many were concerned that Tagovailoa might’ve played his last snap in the NFL, due to mounting concerns with the numerous head injuries sustained during his career. The Dolphins place Tagovailoa on IR to give him time to figure out the best course of action for him and his family.

The Dolphins now have an update on their quarterback’s status moving forward. NFL reporter Adam Beasley reported that Tagovailoa is “symptom-free” and could return to the field when he is eligible to be removed from IR in Week 8.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the news.

“How can anybody be excited about him returning? How long before it happens again? It won’t be long trust me,” one concerned fan said.

“lol this franchise is putrid. We put him on ir jus because,” someone wrote.

“And us life long (Dolphins) fans wish they hadn’t paid him, and suffer through a 1-6 start SMH same old Dolphins,” a fan said.

“They will be 1-7 might as well punt the season,” someone else added.

There are mixed feelings about Tagovailoa returning to the field and how his situation has been handled, but he is sorely missed. The Dolphins dropped to 1-3 on Monday night and Tagovailoa may be the spark they’ve been missing.

