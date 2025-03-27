Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know who their starting quarterback will be next season after both of their starters from last season, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, signed with new teams in free agency.

The franchise is hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will sign on, but even if he does, at Rodgers’ advanced age relative to the rest of the league, it’s unlikely he’d be around for very long.

Knowing that, it appears that Pittsburgh has taken a particular interest in one young quarterback who is hoping to be selected in next month’s draft.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd has said that he heard directly from an NFL executive that the Steelers have taken a strong interest in former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and would even select him with their first-round pick, according to Steelers Depot.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Call me crazy. Would be down to draft him 1st round if they trade back. Only if he’s guaranteed to sit for a year. He’s the second best rushing qb the day he enters the league and has the tools to be a good passer with coaching,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Lmao they definitely won’t I can see them trading into the 2nd and grabbing him but no shot at him being the 1st round pick,” another fan added.

“He’ll be there at 21. He’ll also be there at 123, when they pick in the 4th round…because he sucks,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers end up selecting Milroe.