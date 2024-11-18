Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Amid a disappointing 2-8 season, the New York Giants are making a major move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants have benched starting quarterback Daniel Jones. In his place, New York will turn to veteran backup Tommy DeVito to start at quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Buccaneers.

The Giants’ benching of Jones comes after the team’s bye week and one week after a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany. On the season, the 27-year-old has completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

New York’s decision to bench Jones marks a significant development in the former Duke star’s six-year tenure with the team. After being selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones replaced Eli Manning as New York’s starter midway through his rookie season and has served as the franchise’s starting quarterback when healthy ever since.

Yet despite his inconsistencies, the Giants rewarded the Charlotte, North Carolina, native with a four-year, $160 million extension ahead of the 2023 season. As for how New York will address the quarterback position moving forward, it’s worth noting that general manager Joe Schoen was in Boulder this past weekend, where he witnessed quarterback Shedeur Sanders lead Colorado to a 49-24 victory over Utah.

Following the news of Jones’ benching, fans and analysts alike took to social media to weigh in, with many surprised that the Giants opted for DeVito over veteran Drew Lock.

Is this some kind of cruel, sick joke? https://t.co/iyj1tEXLUE — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 18, 2024

“Just put the Italian back in, the fans love that guy” – John Mara https://t.co/66390li2jA — Football (@BostonConnr) November 18, 2024

The Giants ranking in offensive TDs since Jones was drafted:

2019: 15th

2020: 31st

2021: 32nd

2022: 15th

2023: 30th

2024: 32nd

Overall: 31st (32nd since 2020) https://t.co/tDYL8NlRwo — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 18, 2024

As much as I detest this for Nabers, you have to respect an NFL team finally embracing blatant tanking https://t.co/Gbc433DUW1 — Jakob Sanderson (@JakobSanderson) November 18, 2024

lmao. If u can tank I can tank better… https://t.co/HXGJfoxdMG — Clevta (@Clevta) November 18, 2024

Cooper Rush versus Tommy DeVito on Thanksgiving Day. What a scene. https://t.co/RTDjlYkLOf — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 18, 2024

[Adam Schefter on X]