Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the 47th President of the United States in office, the federal government is pushing to eliminate DEI mandates within federal agencies and around the country. Many businesses and corporations have decided to follow the government’s lead.

However, one of the country’s biggest companies, the National Football League, is pushing back against any effort to get rid of diversity.

“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League,” Goodell said in a pre-Super Bowl media session, per Pro Football Talk. “We’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better.

We’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in it or a trend to get out of it. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League.”

Fans reacted to Goodell’s statement on social media.

“Since only approx 25%of nfl players are white, does DEI mean they’ll hire more white guys now? Seems fair,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The NFL has psyopped more people into leftism than any Marxist Ivy League institution. They inoculated the masses into two national anthems, genius work,” one fan added.

“‘It’s about attracting the best talent’ says the guy who specifically disqualies people based on things that have nothing to do with talent,” another person added.

“DEI or DIE is antithetical to sports. When merit becomes less important than melanin count the sport will die,” wrote someone else.

“I wonder if the antitrust needs removed then? Executive Orders have no boundaries. Let’s see the admin clamp down on this. Comply or pay the price,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if other professional leagues follow the NFL’s lead.