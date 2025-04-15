Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a hike in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has polarized scouts, fans, and pundits. Many feel that Sanders is too boisterous and arrogant, lacking the requisite maturity to be a successful quarterback and leader in the NFL.

Apparently, others feel as if Sanders’ talent isn’t worthy of being selected in the early parts of the first round, where he’s expected to go, despite his production in college, per one prominent league insider.

“I’m hearing that he isn’t a great athlete on tape, doesn’t have exceptional arm talent, and too often does things that simply won’t translate to the NFL game,” said NFL on Amazon’s Albert Breer.

Fans reacted to Breer’s take on social media.

“He’ll get drafted 1st round for marketing purposes anyway. He’ll bring people to the seats and get them to watch on TV,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Scouts are uncomfortable by young black unapologetic QB who doesn’t need the shield or money, so they can’t control him. Call a spade a spade,” another fan added.

“Same scouts that had Zach Wilson top 5 because he threw across his body once in Provo with no pads,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how high Sanders gets drafted and how his career pans out.