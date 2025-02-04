Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The NFL is the biggest professional sports league in the United States and is likely to remain so for decades to come, especially given the waning interest in the NBA. Unfortunately, the NFL’s growth has been impacted by some concerns of its own.

As more data comes out on CTE and other safety risks associated with football, many parents are starting to steer their children toward safer sports. In an effort to provide a safer opportunity moving forward, the league appears to be getting to work on a brand new league.

According to Pro Football Talk, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the league is considering founding a professional flag football league, possibly a men’s flag football league, and possibly a women’s one.

The NFL has recently been pushing flag football globally as a way to grow the sport and participation in it with women and girls.

One of PFT’s sources called Goodell’s characterization of the “considering” a flag football league an “understatement,” saying: “The work is very much underway.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Respectfully, I don’t want anything to do with this. And it’s nothing against flag football. Georgia has women’s flag football and those ladies get after it. It’s very competitive and entertaining. But this? No,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If anything like the Pro Bowl games, hard pass,” added one fan.

“Because the trend against contact has gone so well for the NFL the last two decades,” another fan added.

“Will soon be the new NFL as CTE becomes more prevalent with former players. Sad but true,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to follow progress on the new league as it becomes available.