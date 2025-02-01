Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of making history. The Chiefs’ 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship sent them to the Super Bowl, where they’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Chiefs manage to win, they’ll become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history.

However, as great as the AFC Championship was and what it might lead to, not everything went swimmingly for all Chiefs players. Kansas City’s star tight end Travis Kelce is now having to face the consequences of his actions in the game.

After a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, some ruckus ensued, with Kelce at the center of it. The veteran tight end started talking trash with Bills safeties Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop.

Bills Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillip then head-butted Kelce in the endzone.

Kelce wasn’t penalized at the time of the fracas, but the NFL has decided not to let him get away with instigating extracurricular activities in the middle of such a heavily viewed game.

Kelce has been fined $11,255 for taunting, according to Pro Football Talk.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kelce cleans up his act before his behavior costs the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.