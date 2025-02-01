Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history in the NFL. The Chiefs’ 32-29 defeat of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship not only sent Kansas City to the Super Bowl, but if the Chiefs manage to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ll become the first team in league history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, one of their most important pieces has to deal with some off-the-field shenanigans that threaten to serve as a distraction.

After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scampered for a 1-yard touchdown run against the Bills, Kelce began a verbal spat with Bills safeties Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips responded to Kelce’s jawing by head-butting the veteran tight end. At the time, only Phillips was penalized, earning a 15-yard flag for unnecessary roughness, and a $6,722 fine.

However, the NFL has since decided not to let Kelce get off scot-free. According to Pro Football Talk, the league has levied an $11,255 fine against the Chiefs star as he and the team prep for the Super Bowl

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Did they fine the officials? They decided the outcome. Mills Lane was a hof boxing referee. He said, If you didn’t notice me in the ring during a fight I did my job,” one fan wrote on Twitter

“I hope there’s no flags in SB so this rigged narrative can end and people will realize how good Chiefs are,” one fan added.

“Fined but not penalized.. makes sense,” one fan wrote sarcastically.

“Should of been a penalty but it’s the Chiefs so the refs look away,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of treatment Kansas City gets from referees in the Super Bowl.