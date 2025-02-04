Melina Mara-Pool via Imagn Images

Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office since his inauguration has been nothing short of controversial. Under Trump, the federal government is working to eliminate DEI programs from federal agencies.

Many companies have followed the federal government’s lead, removing DEI mandates and programs aimed at diversifying their workforces. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is pushing back against Trump’s plans to eliminate policies aimed at increasing diversity in the league.

In his annual media session before the Super Bowl, Goodell was asked how committed the league was to the Rooney Rule and other diversity-pushing efforts.

“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League,” Goodell said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“We’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better. We’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in it or a trend to get out of it.

Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League.”

Fans reacted to Goodell’s words on social media.

“So unqualified players will be starting for the sake of filling a check box?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Honest Q for anyone, how do minority candidates feel knowing they’re most likely a Rooney rule check off?” one fan asked on Twitter.

“We need a quota and more diversity in penalties against the Chiefs,” one fan added jokingly.

“Yeah, but you didn’t put up much of a fight when the Patriots hired Vrabel! They had two token interviews, and that was it guys they would never hire! Absurd,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump decides to respond to Goodell’s declaration.