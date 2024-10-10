Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets made the shocking and sudden decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh. And he has now broken his silence on the decision.

In a statement to ESPN, Robert Saleh responded to the team’s decision to fire him and offered his gratitude for the opportunity.

“To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive.

“To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up everyday and attacked every moment.

“To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were “all in” and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.

“To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here.”

Saleh ended his statement with “All Gas No Brake!!!”

We’ll have to see what’s next for Saleh.

[Adam Schefter]