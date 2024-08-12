Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past couple of seasons, Haason Reddick has emerged as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league, earning Pro Bowl honors each of the past two seasons in the league – that’s why the New York Jets traded a third-round pick to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles just a few months ago. But in a pretty horrible twist for New York, it sounds like he already wants out.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Haason Reddick has already informed the team that he wants to be traded, before even playing a single game with the Jets.

“BREAKING: #Jets All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick, who is holding out, has informed the team he wants to be traded, per multiple sources,” Schultz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

BREAKING: #Jets All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick, who is holding out, has informed the team he wants to be traded, per multiple sources. pic.twitter.com/A7zPUhIFFd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 12, 2024

This is obviously some pretty horrible news for the Jets as they hoped Reddick would bolster their defensive line this upcoming season, and the news has led to a lot of reactions from the NFL world.

The temerity to request a trade after already being traded a few months ago is legitimately impressive. https://t.co/XgEuXpdRmU — McGarvin (@PatriotsPOV) August 12, 2024

Eagles have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/jnUHb09NdE — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) August 12, 2024

Joe Douglas does it again! https://t.co/IvWWvOudCJ — Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) August 12, 2024

Howie Roseman got a 3 for a guy who will never even see the field for the team he was traded to. https://t.co/uapKkgGmoL — Gino Cammilleri (@GC24_Football) August 12, 2024

The one constant in sports. The Jets will always find a way to screw things up. https://t.co/ydfRHcstPm — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 12, 2024

This is hilarious, even by the Jets’ standards. Can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/dBIxrir0kG — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) August 12, 2024

The Jets are a poverty organization 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Z11ANdZPa5 — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) August 12, 2024

It will certainly be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the next few weeks as the Jets prepare for the upcoming season.

