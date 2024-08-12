New York Jets helmet Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesNFLBy Kevin Harrish on

Over the past couple of seasons, Haason Reddick has emerged as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league, earning Pro Bowl honors each of the past two seasons in the league – that’s why the New York Jets traded a third-round pick to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles just a few months ago. But in a pretty horrible twist for New York, it sounds like he already wants out.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Haason Reddick has already informed the team that he wants to be traded, before even playing a single game with the Jets.

“BREAKING: #Jets All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick, who is holding out, has informed the team he wants to be traded, per multiple sources,” Schultz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This is obviously some pretty horrible news for the Jets as they hoped Reddick would bolster their defensive line this upcoming season, and the news has led to a lot of reactions from the NFL world.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the next few weeks as the Jets prepare for the upcoming season.

[Jordan Schultz]

About Kevin Harrish

View all posts by Kevin Harrish