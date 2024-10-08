Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning, the New York Jets made a shocking announcement that Robert Saleh had been fired as the team’s head coach.

It was a rather surprising decision considering the Jets are in the thick of the division race and have performed quite well on the defensive side of the ball especially – Saleh’s expertise.

But team owner Woody Johnson explained the decision a little bit.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets,” team owner Woody Johnson said according to Pro Football Talk.

“I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

Johnson also announced that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

“Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason.”

We’ll have to see how the Jets fare the rest of the season.

[Pro Football Talk]