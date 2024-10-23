Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries already this season, and it sounds like he is now dealing with a new one.

Over the past few weeks, Aaron Rodgers has landed on the New York Jets injury report a number of times with an ankle injury and a knee injury. This week, he was listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury.

During his press conference on Wednesday, New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed that this is indeed a new injury for the star quarterback heading into the game against the New England Patriots.

“It is new,” Ulbrich said via SNY. “Something that kinda flared up this past game.”

Ulbrich went on to admit that there is a chance that the injury impacted Rodgers’ mobility during the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, and it will likely impact his mobility going forward, as well.

Obviously, this is pretty horrible news for Rodgers considering how often he has faced pressure this season.

But despite the injury, it doesn’t sound like the team expects Rodgers to miss this week’s game against the Patriots.

“They’re gonna assess it all week long, he’s gonna treat his butt off like he always does and don’t anticipate this affecting him in playing,” Ulbrich said.

The Jets have just a 2-5 record so far this season and find themselves ahead of only the Patriots in the AFC East division standings.

We’ll have to see if Rodgers is able to play through the injury this week.

