The New York Giants are in the midst of a disappointing season, beginning the year with just a 2-5 record. But it doesn’t sound like the team is going to make a coaching change.

During a recent interview following the premiere of “The Duke: Wellington Mara’s Giant Life” – a film about Wellington Mara’s life and contributions to the game of football, current Giants owner John Mara announced a final decision on whether or not head coach Brian Daboll would be fired this season.

Mara went as far as to indicate that he did not anticipate firing Daboll in the coming offseason, either.

“Obviously, we’re all very disappointed with where we are right now, but I’m going to say one thing: We are not making any changes this season and I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason either,” Mara said according to ESPN.

With a 2-5 record to start the season, the Giants are on pace to miss the playoffs for the 11th time in 13 seasons.

Mara acknowledges that it’s not easy to go through such disappointing seasons, but he’s “committed to seeing this process through” when it comes to Daboll.

“Very difficult [to be patient] because the last 10 or 12 years have not been very good for our fans and it makes it particularly difficult,” Mara said. “But you got to do the right thing and we’re committed to doing that, committed to seeing this process through.”

And it’s pretty clear he still has a lot of confidence in his head coach and general manager.

“Just the process that they have, being in the meetings with them, talking about where they see us going forward, talking about the evaluation of our personnel,” Mara said. “I still have confidence in both of them.”

The Giants are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. We’ll have to see how they perform.

[ESPN]