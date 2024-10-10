Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will be without starting quarterback Derek Carr this weekend after he suffered an oblique injury during Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And it sounds like the team has decided on his replacement.

On Wednesday evening, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that rookie Spencer Rattler would be the new starting quarterback for the team when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

“Spencer will be the quarterback for this game,” Allen said in a video from the team according to Pro Football Talk.

“We talked a lot as a staff about what we felt like was the best thing for us and gave us the best chance to win the game. That was a decision we made, and we’re excited about him getting an opportunity to go in there, and we’ll let him go play and see what he can do.”

Veteran quarterback Jake Haener was the quarterback to replace Carr on Monday, but obviously, the team has decided to go with Rattler instead.

The Saints selected Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While he was impressive for the team during the preseason, he has yet to appear in a game for the Saints this season.

We’ll have to see how Rattler performs in his first start.

