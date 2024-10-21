Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler has struggled in each of his two starts in replacement of Derek Carr, but it sounds like the team is committed to him as their quarterback while Carr is out with an injury.

Earlier this month, Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury that has caused him to miss the past two games for the team. In his place, the team went with rookie Spencer Rattler as their quarterback, but things have not exactly gone well.

In his two games at quarterback, Rattler has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 415 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions while the team lost in blowouts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos.

But despite the struggles, it sounds like the team has made the final decision to stick with Rattler as their quarterback until Carr is ready to return.

“The plan would be to stay with Spencer, and I think Spencer has done some good things,” head coach Dennis Allen said according to Pro Football Talk.

The Saints also have veteran quarterback Jake Haener on the roster, who is listed as a co-backup to Carr with Rattler. But it sounds like the team is sticking with the rookie.

“There are some rookie mistakes, got to do a better job of protecting the football — that would be the biggest thing we have to do a better job of,” Allen said. “But I felt like when you go back and watch the tape and he’s got protection, I thought he did a good job of throwing the football, I thought he created some things with his feet, he was accurate when he was outside the pocket. I see a lot of good things out of that player. We have to eliminate some of the negative plays.”

As for Carr, Allen had a positive update on the veteran quarterback.

“He had a throwing session today, he’ll have another throwing session tomorrow, and see where we’re at,” Allen said.

We’ll have to see how long Carr stays sidelined.

[Pro Football Talk]