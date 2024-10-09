Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots decided to make a change at quarterback this week, and head coach Jerod Mayo offered a bit of an explanation.

While the Patriots have gone with veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback for the first five games of the season, but he has struggled to ignite the offense so far this season, contributing to the team’s lackluster 1-4 start to the year.

As a result of the sputtering offense, the team announced this week that rookie Drake Maye will take over as the starting quarterback this week and going forward.

“Going forward, I think Drake gives us the best chance to win now and going forward,” Mayo said according to Pro Football Talk.

“He’s been getting better every single week, as I’ve said before. At the end of training camp, he was actually trending at a very high rate and that has continued through the early part of the season.”

The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This will be the first start of his young NFL career.

We’ll have to see how Maye is able to perform in his debut start against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

[Pro Football Talk]