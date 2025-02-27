Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Myles Garrett’s days in Cleveland appear to be numbered.

Rumors have amplified over the past few weeks that the Browns and Garrett could soon part ways. Garrett’s name has come up in trade rumors that would send the six-time All-Pro to another team who’d be more than happy to acquire his services.

On Thursday, news broke at the NFL Scouting Combine that gave credence to this thought.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that the star pass-rusher is not open to a new contract extension with the Browns. Thus, after eight seasons, the two sides might be heading to a split.

Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. That’s been the case since Garrett entered the league in 2017 after a celebrated career at Texas A&M. He’s gone on to shine as one of, if not the best defensive player in the league in Cleveland. He’s earned four First Team All-Pro selections in eight seasons with two Second Team nods, meaning he’s received those honors every year but two. He’s also earned six trips to the Pro Bowl.

Garrett earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in the 2023 season after finishing fifth in voting in 2022. Last season, he finished third, meaning he’s had three consecutive Top 5 finishes for the coveted honor.

So it’s safe to say that Garrett’s peers, the writers, and the fans all agree that he’s among the very best in the NFL.

In other words, all eyes will be on where he could potentially go.