The Cleveland Browns are looking to turn things around, as they have been for the better part of their time since returning to Cleveland after losing their initial franchise to Baltimore.

This offseason, things came to a head when star pass rusher Myles Garrett demanded a trade out of Cleveland, citing that he didn’t believe the team would ever be in contention for Super Bowls. The Browns ultimately acquiesced Garrett by awarding him a contract with the highest AAV for a non-quarterback in the league (at the time).

Now that Garrett will be staying with the Browns for the foreseeable future, he’s discussing what good teams need in order to be successful in the NFL.

“Any team that’s going to go far needs a quarterback and one that’s young, can learn, and is willing to be patient with the process,” Garrett said on Browns Radio Network, from a video shared to Twitter by Content Browns.

“There’s going to be some bumps in the road. It’s going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him, and know being on the defensive side, help him out whenever things go wrong.”

The unfortunate part of the situation for Garrett and the Browns is that, although they may understand the importance of the position, they still don’t know who their quarterback will be next season.

Deshaun Watson’s status for next season remains uncertain after he suffered a setback following surgery on his ruptured Achilles.

Cleveland has the second overall pick in next month’s NFL draft and has been heavily linked to both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. If one of the young quarterbacks is selected by the Browns, there will be immense pressure on his shoulders to turn things around, both inside and outside of the organization.