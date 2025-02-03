Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett has spent his entire career with the Browns after the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. But it sounds like he now wants out.

In a post on social media on Monday morning, Myles Garrett officially demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns, citing his “ultimate goal” of winning a Super Bowl, which he does not believe will happen in Cleveland.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote in a statement to Adam Schefter. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

At the Senior Bowl last week, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry told reporters that the team had no intention to trade Garrett, but that was before Garrett had publicly requested a trade.

We will have to see whether or not the Browns have changed their mind following this public declaration from Garrett.

If the Browns do decide to trade Garrett, he will obviously be one of the most coveted players in the entire league, given that he is one of the best and most consistent pass rushers in the NFL.