Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the NFL on Monday when he publicly demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

And in his statement announcing his request, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year took a not-so-subtle shot at Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

In his statement, Garrett noted, “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.” The 29-year-old’s comment appear to be a direct reference to comments Berry has made on multiple occasions regarding the star defensive end’s future with the franchise.

Myles Garrett has requested a trade. His statement: pic.twitter.com/yx5Q9Exa0V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2025

“We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future,” Berry said at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last week, according to the team’s official website. “We’re looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my (early January) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”