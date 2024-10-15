Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday night, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers indicated that wide receiver Mike Williams made a mistake that might have cost his team the game. And now, it looks like the team is looking to trade him.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception on the team’s final drive during Monday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. After the game, Rodgers seemed to blame the interception on veteran wide receiver Mike Williams.

“It was two verticals,” Rodgers said of the play according to Pro Football Talk.

“Allen [Lazard] is down the seam, Mike’s down the red line. So I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I just peek my eyes back there, he’s running an in-breaker. So. Um, it’s gotta be down the red line.”

Now, it sounds like the team could be looking to trade Williams.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Jets are now considering trading away Mike Williams after acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Per a league source, the Jets will attempt to trade the veteran wideout who was signed in the offseason to a one-year deal,” Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk.

“Williams, the seventh pick in the 2017 draft, spent seven seasons with the Chargers. He tore an ACL in Week 3 of 2023, and he was cut by the Chargers earlier this year.”

It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not the team decides to trade Williams.

[Pro Football Talk]