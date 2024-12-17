Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet and ball cap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears had fans buzzing in the Windy City after getting off to an impressive 4-2 start. Unfortunately, the Bears have lost 8 games since and things appear to be falling apart at the seams in Chicago.

Chicago fired head coach Matt Eberflus after an embarrassing end to the game in a loss to the Detroit Lions. General Manager Ryan Poles has been hard at work on finding the franchise’s new head coach.

According to sports journalist Albert Breer, Poles knows who his guy is. In a radio appearance on ESPN Chicago Breer reported that former Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is at the top of the Bears’ list and that Tommy Reese and Josh McDaniels would be the picks for offensive coordinator.

Fans reacted to Breer’s report on social media.

“Yup, I’ve been saying Vrabel over any cute play caller for weeks… accountability needed badly in that building,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Poles shouldn’t be anywhere near this decision. Neither should Warren. Clean house,” one fan added.

“Sign me up! I understand getting Caleb help. But the defense is the bigger issue. They’ve quit. And we are stuck with big contracts. They need their asses put in place. I saw Josh on The Herd and he spoke about what he would do with 18 and he was spot on,” another fan added.

“That would be a bad hire for the Bears,” another person added.

“I would genuinely cheer for another team if this happened,” one fan added.

“Reese has been terrible every where he has been. So much for Williams development with Vrabel,” wrote one person.

“His last 2 years were 7-10 and 6-11. I’m not impressed,” another person said.

It’ll be interesting to see who the Bears end up hiring.

[ESPN Chicago]