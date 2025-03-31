Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know who the starting quarterback will be for the 2025 season. The Steelers are still in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, but there have been reports that Rodgers is considering calling it a career and retiring.

The team reunited with veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph already this offseason, returning Rudolph to the franchise that drafted him out of Oklahoma State University.

Most fans and pundits thought that the Steelers signed Rudolph to be the backup, but that may not be the case, according to Pro Football Talk.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he’d be “comfortable” with Rudolph as the team’s starter.

“That’s why we brought him back,” Tomlin said. “I’m comfortable with that. We’ve been there before. He’s a very capable guy.”

“Anytime you experience something with somebody, there’s growth, and I acknowledge [it] in that regard,” Tomlin said. “Certainly, the way he smiled in the face of adversity and delivered for us was significant, but not that I was shocked by it or didn’t think it was within his framework or capabilities.

We’re excited about having him back, not only in terms of his talents but the guy that he is. He’s a really good teammate. He’s a really good football guy.”

Steelers general manager Omar Khan also spoke in support of Rudolph’s ability.

“We had a need at the position, as you guys know, and he was available and had an interest in coming back,” Khan said. “Our experience with Mason’s been relatively positive, so he made sense.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Rudolph’s role is with the team.