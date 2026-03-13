Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin celebrates while leaving the field after the Steelers’ game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization and its fans were stunned when head coach Mike Tomlin informed owner Art Rooney that he was stepping down from his role with the franchise, which he’d held for 19 seasons.

The end of Tomlin’s tenure wasn’t the most successful, with Pittsburgh currently in a decade-long drought of playoff wins. However, in his first public comments since officially leaving the franchise, he talked about how fondly he looks back on his time in the Steel City.

“It’s often said we’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time, like you have to choose,” Tomlin said at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala 2026, according to Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh. “And I think our experience here in Pittsburgh and with the great Steelers organization exemplifies that. We were here for a long and really good time. Thanks for the memories.

“It’s been an honor to serve the greatest organization in sport. It’s been an honor to be part of this great community, to call it home, for our kids to call it home. We’re in somewhat a nomadic business, and so we don’t take for granted that our kids get an opportunity to call Pittsburgh home.”

Tomlin won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers, the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl championship, which is tied for the league lead.

“It’s been an honor to serve the community in which we live, it’s values that we hold, and it will continue,” he said.

“We appreciate the recognition, but as my wife said, we certainly don’t do it for that. We’ve been extremely blessed, and we’d just like to share those blessings. Thank you.”