Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most interesting quarterback situations in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season.

The Steelers signed former Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson in what could be the last stop of his storied career. Seemingly not satisfied, the Steelers also acquired former Ohio State Buckeyes standout Justin Fields, who is reportedly turning heads in training camp.

Tomlin says it’s an ongoing competition between the two.

“Very much is a competition,” Tomlin said in an interview posted by the Steelers to Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X. “What happens in the stadium is weighted heavier than what happens in a practice setting.”

However, the Steelers recently released an initial depth chart that showed Russell at the top of the pecking order.

“You guys saw the depth chart that I released yesterday,” Tomlin said. “That is real.”

While it’s expected for Wilson to have an upper hand in the competition, Tomlin confessed that he has liked what he has seen from the Fields, the former Chicago Bears quarterback.

“I think he just comes to compete every day,” Tomlin said. “He’s got an awesome competitive spirit. We got a competitive environment, and it seems like he’s enjoying it. He’s doing a really good job of acclimating himself to it and his teammates and letting his talents show.”

Tomlin went on to say that Wilson and Fields aren’t alone in being under the microscope, either.

“I think everything is an audition,” Tomlin said. “Everything that we do is an audition not only for him but for others.”

[@Steelers]