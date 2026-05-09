May 29, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel wants to reshape the way star quarterback Justin Herbert plays the position.

“He has the capability of mastering every tool in the toolbox,” McDaniel said, via ESPN. “… For him to own the position in a way he never has and ultimately for it to be obvious to everyone around, he’s playing the best football of his career.”

McDaniel noted how strong Herbert’s arm is, but acknowledged a drop in efficiency on long, extended plays.

“He’s got a very strong arm with a lot of ball speed, so typically guys like that have to wait to see something open and then throw it,” McDaniel said. “And in those microseconds of time, defenders get closer to the eligibles that are catching it, so you have fewer yards after catch.

“So, focusing on utilizing that strong arm and tying some quick footwork stuff, just overall it’s just a piece of the offense, but it’s a portion of the offense that I knew that he hadn’t really done in the past, and so that’s been what’s impressive.”

McDaniel is focused on adding some polish to Herbert’s game, and the challenge is being embraced.

“Typically, elite performers don’t like to try new things,” McDaniel said. “… He’s really let go, been all in.”