The Miami Dolphins are scrambling for answers. Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns dropped the Dolphins to 1-6 on the season. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled immensely in the contest, throwing three interceptions in the loss.

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is sticking with Tagovailoa as the starter.

“He is going to take the snaps this week, and he is going to be a starter this week, and my expectation is that we don’t throw 10 picks,” McDaniel said on Monday, according to ESPN.

McDaniel said that he and Tagoavailoa went over the game film together.

“In this case, I thought it was important for us to watch the offense together,” the head coach said. “So, we watched the pass game together this morning and had direct communication about the ebbs and flows of the game and how we can both improve for each other.

“Because to me, when you go through a performance like that, I don’t see it as all on a player or all on a coach. It’s a working relationship, and we both have to get better together because that’s not good enough.

“I change the exact tempo of [our conversations] depending on the nature of what needs to be coached and how much with a fine-toothed comb do I have to go through each play or group of plays, positive or negative, whatever it takes to get players to play their best.”

While Tagovailoa is receiving his coach’s support now, if things don’t improve soon, McDaniel could find his hands tied.